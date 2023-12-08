Discover reimagined design brilliance in this Baranduda jewel

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
This home emerges as a hallmark of contemporary grandeur and architectural brilliance after being meticulously reimagined.
"It's a completely one-of-a-kind home, the only one like it in existence," selling agent Clint Ilsey said.
It was specifically crafted by the esteemed Alpine builder, Ken Russell, for the original owners who Clint represented, and is completely solar passive.
From the significant foundational transformations to the most intricate decorative details, Clint said every aspect narrates an inspiring transformation tale.
Comprising four lush bedrooms, the home also features an extraordinary split-level media room and a sunken lounge, made more intimate with an ambient open fireplace.
"My favourite part about this home is the panoramic aspect. There is a lot of glass in the home which for me feels like you're letting the outside in," Clint said.
The elegantly-crafted dining area exudes sophistication, setting the stage for unforgettable dining experiences and heart-warming conversations.
A standout feature is the entertainment suite. This space, merging seamlessly with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows, gives occupants captivating views of rolling hills.
The freshly installed floor planks and sumptuous carpeting reveal the depth of the makeover, further highlighted by electric blinds which perfectly blend seclusion with modern elegance.
The previous spa atrium has undergone an imaginative makeover, evolving into a tranquil study or workspace. While its functionality has been repurposed, the spirit of the space remains, particularly when bathed in the soft, natural light from the lofty ceilings.
The garage, spacious enough to accommodate up to five vehicles. A cutting-edge hydronic underfloor heating system bolsters the property's allure, promising unyielding warmth in the colder months.
The kitchen is a haven for passionate cooks, equipped with a state-of-the-art gas cooktop and under-cabinet LED illumination.
Spanning a vast 6,643m, the estate entices exploration, with charming paths with native wildlife. An embedded auto-mower ensures the landscape stays impeccably manicured.
A new fence surrounds the yard, perfect for pets, and the upper boundary fencing has been diligently reinforced.
