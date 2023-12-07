The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment

Life on the road with Fanny Lumsden | Eat Play Stay magazine

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fanny Lumsden. Picture supplied
Fanny Lumsden. Picture supplied

Travelling with kids often tests the most patient of parents, but country music star Fanny Lumsden wouldn't have it any other way. Living in the Snowy Valleys and two hours from the closest airport, jumping in the car is the logical option when it comes to touring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 23 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.