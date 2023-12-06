The Border Mail
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Border MPs laud colleague who died of breast cancer and served with grace

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Late Labor Party MP Peta Murphy addresses the House of Representatives. Eulogies have been given to her by the Border's Lower House politicians. Picture from AAP
Late Labor Party MP Peta Murphy addresses the House of Representatives. Eulogies have been given to her by the Border's Lower House politicians. Picture from AAP

Two Border MPs have lauded the character of fellow politician Peta Murphy who died of breast cancer at the age of 50 this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.