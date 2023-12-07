The Border Mailsport
Thursday, 7 December 2023
FREE FOR ALL: Unprecedented move by district league club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 7 2023 - 12:42pm
Chiltern's under-14 coach Wayne Shannon with juniors Rama Schultz and Flynn Byrnes alongside dual Swans premiership co-captain Jayden Vandermeer. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Chiltern's under-14 coach Wayne Shannon with juniors Rama Schultz and Flynn Byrnes alongside dual Swans premiership co-captain Jayden Vandermeer. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Chiltern Football-Netball Club is prepared to pay $12,000 to provide free registration for all of its junior footballers and netballers next year.

