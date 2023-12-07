The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Lack of resources left police unable to arrest child sex offender caught in act

December 8 2023 - 4:00am
Police caught the 19-year-old and 14-year-old girl in bed together at Barnawartha but were unable to arrest the man at the scene due to resourcing issues. File photo
Resourcing issues left police unable to arrest a man caught in the act of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Barnawartha.

