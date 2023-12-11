Why 'membership has gone through the roof' at the Jindera Golf Club

It wasn't that long ago that you count the number of players at Jindera Golf Club on a weekend on both hands.
But not anymore.
Fast-forward three years and the club is enjoying record membership and participation.
Club captain Craig McMillan attributes the new found success to the hard-working volunteers who have spent countless hours improving the club.
"It was just a small, country golf club that was just getting by on 10 blokes playing on a weekend," McMillan said.
"But in the last few years a few people have got involved that have been proactive in promoting the club and what it has to offer.
"We are now getting up to 30 players at a time taking part in our different weekly competitions and people seem to enjoy the social atmosphere.
"Financially the club has grown exponentially.
"It seems the club has grown rapidly over the last three years or so.
"It's taken a lot of work from our volunteers but it's satisfying for everybody involved to see the hard work paying dividends and where the club is now compared to previous years.
"Membership has gone through the roof and we have got 160 members now.
"That is a lot for a small, country golf club... it's very healthy."
Located on the north east side of the township, Jindera Golf Club is a nine-hole course that is maintained by volunteers.
McMillan felt the social side of the club was what kept the locals coming back.
"We have got blokes from the footy club who have joined up as members and the tennis club as well that are really team orientated," he said.
"Similar to a game of footy or tennis, afterwards there is the social aspect where players hang around and have a beer or a soft drink.
"That's what's happening at the golf club now, you play a round and then sit around and have a few drinks and a laugh about how the round of golf unfolded.
"So I think that influence from the footy and tennis clubs has really helped our golf club.
"We are getting more visitors than previous years from other clubs through different blokes connections.
"The connection tentacles reach out and more people come to the club for our marquee days and tournaments.
"That equates to more money into the club and more exposure."
Up until recently the club was the only one in the region that had artificial turf for greens opposed to the sand greens of most clubs in small country towns.
"We were the only club in the region with artificial greens until Corryong recently outlayed a bit of money to also install artificial greens," McMillan said.
"The beauty of artificial turf is that it is low maintenance and all-weather.
"It can be pouring rain and if you are on any other surface, your day of golf is gone.
"But with artificial turf, the water runs off the greens within 15 minutes and you can play on them.
"So they are really handy in adverse weather conditions."
McMillan was reluctant to name the volunteers who have been instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the club with one exception... secretary Trevor Freedman.
"Trevor Freedman is a mover and a shaker," McMillan said.
"We have just spent $150,000 on a new irrigation system for the tees and greens.
"Trevor was heavily involved in doing all the paperwork necessary to get a government grant.
"Then Trevor was also project manager where contractors came in and did the major work alongside some of our members who volunteered their time to make the money go further.
"There were probably 20 or more members that contributed to that.
"The club is run by volunteers and we have a mowing crew with three or four blokes who regularly mow the course between them."
McMillan said Jindera Golf Club was also appealing to beginners and families because you could get a 12-month membership for the same amount of two cartons of beer.
"A lot of our members are new to the area and are young families," he said.
"The dad's will drive their kids around in their golf carts and have a bit of a social hit.
"So there are lots of younger members.
"New members are always welcome.
"The beauty of our club is that it is a low cost option to join, especially for beginners or people who are learning the game."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.