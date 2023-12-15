Prepare to fall in love at first sight with this picture-perfect home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Prepare for love at first sight when taking in this picture-perfect House of the Week.
The undeniable street appeal and gorgeously established front gardens of this home are equal to, or even more than, any home currently on the market.
Yet it is when you step inside you come to realise that this is the home of a top-tier interior designer.
Selling agent James Seymour said with the incredible design and styling, this place is in a league of its very own.
The current owners purchased the property three years ago, and have since undertaken extensive high-end renovations.
"I love the storybook facade and the Vogue Living-like interior," James said.
"However my favourite part is the outdoor alfresco area at the rear of the property - it feels like you are in a high-end beer garden in the CBD of Melbourne or Sydney."
Located just a short three-minute drive to Dean Street in such a quiet location, the large and elevated 937m2 allotment affords the most stunning of northern views.
James said this home would suit a professional couple down to a tee.
The home has three bedrooms, with the master boasting an ensuite, separate toilet and walk-in robe.
A study and/or home office would complement a professional lifestyle and would perfectly cater to a working-from-home arrangement.
An expansive open-plan area incorporates the kitchen, living and dining spaces.
A second living area could be ideal for a kids' retreat, situated between the upstairs bedrooms, within easy reach to the upstairs bathroom and toilet.
There are plenty of storage spaces, and a large wood fire offers the comforts of home while ducted heating and cooling have you covered for temperature control year-round.
Space to enjoy the spectacular views is taken care of by a gorgeous front verandah.
The perfect cottage-like garden, fully fenced with secure gates, encompasses the home in both the front and back.
A covered, beer-garden-style outdoor entertaining area overlooks a flat backyard with shade, which also features a 6m x 4m shed.
A huge, extra tall, closed-in double carport with remote roller door has your vehicles covered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.