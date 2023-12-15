The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Prepare to fall in love at first sight with this picture-perfect home

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
December 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy the undeniable street appeal and gorgeously established front gardens of this home. Picture supplied.
Enjoy the undeniable street appeal and gorgeously established front gardens of this home. Picture supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help