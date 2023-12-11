Wodonga police seek help to identify erratic driver following burnouts

Police are seeking help to identify the driver of an vehicle with no plates that drove erratically through Wodonga on December 3.
The driver performed burnouts in the blue Holden VY Commodore about 10.05pm.
The vehicle travelled through streets including Marigold Court, Magnolia Crescent, Waratah Way, Lawrence Street, Emerald Avenue, Marshall Street, Silva Drive and Horsfall Court.
Wodonga officers located the vehicle in a carport.
Photographs released on Tuesday, December 12, show the car had shredded rear tyres and other damage.
"If you have any knowledge or have any CCTV footage of the car that you believe could help us identify the driver, please contact Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.