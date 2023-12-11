The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police seek help to identify erratic driver following burnouts

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 12 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking help to identify the driver of an vehicle with no plates that drove erratically through Wodonga on December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.