Mixed North East cherry season wraps up early for some amid challenges

By Jodie Bruton
December 12 2023 - 8:00pm
Chiltern cherry grower Bill Hotson wraps up the last of the picking with backpackers Gabrielle Noel and Leo Lencel. Picture by James Wiltshire
A major Chiltern cherry grower is wrapping up their season two weeks before Christmas amid a disappointing harvest.

