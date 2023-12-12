Cars gutted at Thurgoona, Chiltern, with large fuel container left at one blaze

Firefighters have extinguished a large car fire in Thurgoona, with a fuel container visible at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's blaze.
Police and fire crews were alerted to the incident off Table Top Road, near the petrol station and football oval, about 1.30pm.
A Ford appears to have been engulfed by fire during the December 12 incident.
A large red and yellow fuel can was visible a short distance from the fire.
Firefighters declared the blaze under control after about 40 minutes.
The incident followed a similar blaze in the northbound lanes of the Hume Highway at Chiltern at 2.30am on Tuesday.
That blaze caused a small grass fire on the roadside.
Firefighters attended and contained the blaze.
The car hadn't been reported stolen at the time of the fire, but nobody was with the burning vehicle.
That incident, which occurred about five kilometres north of Springhurst, is being treated as suspicious.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the matter.
Anyone with information about either incident can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
