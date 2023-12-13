Indigenous artworks offer love and strength to those on a healing journey

Teisha Toi, a proud Wiradjuri and Yuin woman, has a special place in her heart for First Nations people touched by cancer.
The Border artist said the insidious disease had claimed uncles and aunties on her maternal and paternal sides of her family.
"Cancer has touched my family in every generation," she said.
"There's a space in my heart that's a sensitive area to that.
"I want to produce artwork that can help people on their healing journey by offering hope."
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund commissioned Toi to create six artworks for the centre, which were unveiled at a special event including a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony on Wednesday, December 13.
Under the guidance of Megan Clayton, the project was 18 months in the pipeline.
It identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people accessing the cancer centre services to decipher how best to support their treatment experience.
The artwork is designed to make the cancer centre a more welcoming environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The six works embraced themes of sunsets, creation, healing and calm.
Toi said clinical spaces could be quite overwhelming for First Nations people impacted by past trauma.
She hoped her artworks shared her strength with cancer patients.
"On a healing journey we're taken everywhere," Toi said.
"The work shares the love and strength that I possess so people who come to the centre can absorb that strength and love.
"It can get a bit crazy when you're on a healing journey."
Toi said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people now had better access to cancer treatment than ever before.
"Now in my generation we understand that we walk in two worlds and we can accept the medical treatment that's necessary," she said.
"Going back in time there was more distrust.
"Being part of this project helps create trust that people will get the help they need."
The project comes at a time when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer than non-Indigenous people and had a five-year survival rate from cancer 12 per cent less than non-Indigenous people.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund provided a $10,250 grant to Albury Wodonga Health for the six artworks, which would be be placed in the centre.
