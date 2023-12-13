Ella drawing inspiration from late dad 'Juice' for fundraising challenging

It all started as a spur-of-the-moment comment.
Ella Kingston was driving along with her mum, Carmel, when the discussion turned towards the new bike track between Corowa and Mulwala.
"I said I'm going to run that one day to raise money for the Good Friday Appeal," Kingston said.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen netballer is now just weeks away from fulfilling her promise, as she prepares to travel 45 kilometres by foot on December 23 in support of the Royal Children's Hospital.
It's a cause that's been close to the Kingston family's heart for many years, having experienced first-hand the care provided.
"We spent a lot of our childhood at RCH because my older brother was born with a Hypoplastic Left Heart," Kingston said.
"He had to have multiple operations throughout his childhood and we spent a lot of time at the Ronald McDonald House.
"The Good Friday Appeal has always been a big part of our family and something we've always loved to raise money for."
Ella's parents, Carmel and the late John 'Juice' Kingston, went on to run Corowa's Good Friday Appeal for a decade.
It's a time that created many cherished memories for the family.
"It was dad's favourite fundraiser and he did some way crazier things than just running," Kingston laughed.
"He once did backflips off the diving board at the Corowa pool when it was full of fish for a fishing competition because people said they would donate $500 if he did.
"Another time he shaved his head."
In a fitting turn of events, Kingston now also gives back as a nurse at the Royal Children's Hospital.
Her fundraiser has surpassed $4000 and is well on the way to reaching her goal of $5000.
"The beauty of living in a small town is that everyone knows everyone and supports each other through things like this," she said.
"They understand the meaning behind it and what makes it so special.
"You can't beat the generosity of a small town, it's just the best."
While she's always enjoyed running, the challenge is set to be the longest distance she's clocked up in one journey,
"I've never ran this far and I don't think I'll ever run this far again," she said.
"I've done a few half marathons over the last few years, but the most being 25km.
"At the moment I'm aiming for two 20km runs a week and one 10km, so at least I'm getting the distance into my legs over the week.
"I'm still a bit nervous to be doing it all in one go though."
Since relocating to Melbourne several years ago, Kingston travelled back home to play for the Roos before spending the last two seasons with South Yarra Football Netball Club.
She admitted it's great to see her home club rejoining the Ovens and Murray competition in 2024.
"I feel like it's the talk of the town at the moment and everyone's just so happy to see them back up and about," she said.
"It's obviously a big thing to come back from a recess, but the whole town's getting around them."
You can donate to Kingston's Corowa to Yarrawonga run via this fundraising link.
