The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fairy floss and bubblegum: North East brewery accused of marketing to kids

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
December 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An alcohol advertising regulator has received complaints about 30 Billson's Brewery products since November 2022. Picture by Layton Holley
An alcohol advertising regulator has received complaints about 30 Billson's Brewery products since November 2022. Picture by Layton Holley

The Cancer Council has slammed an alcohol advertising regulator for being too soft on Billson's Brewery's alleged advertising to children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.