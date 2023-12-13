The Border Mailsport
When a club wants to make an immediate impact after a year off, this is a good start

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 14 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:24am
Aaron Williams (left) and Tyler Curran will lead Twin City Wanderers back to first grade after failing to field a top team this year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Aaron Williams (left) and Tyler Curran will lead Twin City Wanderers back to first grade after failing to field a top team this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Twin City Wanderers' new coaches have made an instant impression, signing former Murray United star Tom Morrison and ex-club gun Josh Zito.

Sports Journalist

Local News

