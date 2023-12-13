When a club wants to make an immediate impact after a year off, this is a good start

Twin City Wanderers' new coaches have made an instant impression, signing former Murray United star Tom Morrison and ex-club gun Josh Zito.
Tyler Curran and Aaron Williams will lead the club as it returns to first grade in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association after missing 2023 due to a player shortage.
"I think Tom will be one of the best players in the competition," Williams praised.
Williams was quizzed on the type of football the Wanderers will play, but admits it's difficult to know at this early stage.
"Tyler's a defender and I'm an attacker and while we would obviously love to play attacking football, it depends on the players you've got," he replied.
Curran, who also used to play for Murray United, is hoping to bring the nicknamed 'beautiful game' to AWFA.
"Beautiful football, pass the ball, we want exciting football and bring a lot of pressure," he said.
Williams says the club has some promising youngsters and he's also hoping a number of former players return.
"It's probably the end product which appeals to me the most," he suggested of the most enjoyable aspect of coaching.
"Just to see the progression, especially of the young players, and the camaraderie you can build in a team."
