'REDDIE', SET, GONE: Star forward returns to the Ovens and Murray

Star forward Ethan Redcliffe has sensationally quit Mitta United to return to Wodonga despite being contracted to the Blues for next season.
The 21-year-old had been spotted training at Martin Park over the past fortnight, fuelling speculation that he was contemplating a return to his former club.
Redcliffe confirmed that he recently told Blues officials of his desire to return to the Ovens and Murray with the club reluctantly agreeing to release the star goalkicker from his contract.
"I want to go back to Wodonga while I'm still young," Redcliffe said.
"I just want to play at the highest standard I can.
"I've been in negotiations with Mitta for the past two weeks and they were obviously disappointed that I was leaving.
"But to Mitta's credit they understand my situation and are happy to release me from my contract.
"I've been training with Wodonga for the past fortnight and I've really enjoyed being back at the club.
"I rocked up to my first training session and thought to myself 'there is something special brewing at this joint.'
"There was a bit of spark which I want to be a part of."
Ironically, Redcliffe joined Mitta United this year after also having a contract with the Bulldogs for this season in one of the biggest signings in the Tallangatta and district league.
Redcliffe lived up to the hype after cracking the magical 100-goal milestone and finished with 110 goals for the season.
"I feel like that I will come back to the kennel a better footballer than I left," he said.
"I found the Tallangatta league was a lot more contested and there were no easy kicks and you have to earn the footy a lot more.
"But as I said, I'm only 21 and want to play at the highest level and I can always return to the Tallangatta league when the time is right."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.