Beautiful, clear night for all those still lovingly faithful to a Xmas tradition

This week's stormy, windy skies made way for a perfect early-summer evening just in time for the 48th Wodonga Carols by Candlelight.
A large crowd packed Willow Park on Sunday, December 17, with performers greeted by a sea of people perched in camping chairs and relaxing on picnic rugs, decked out in their Christmas finery.
Festivities got under way with a pipers' rendition of We wish you a merry Christmas, then followed a snapshot of some favourite Yuletide favourites by the Wodonga Brass Band.
The opening carol was Oh come all ye faithful, performed by well-known Border singer and vocal teacher Lauren Schmutter, who told The Border Mail of how much she loved performing at the carols every year.
"It is a wonderful experience to sing with the Wodonga Brass Band, in front of a sea of candles, but also it is a very special place for all of our closest friends and family to come together," she said.
"I think post-pandemic it has become even more special to celebrate as a community and it is something I look forward to every year."
And the event wasn't just about sharing some Christmas joy in the lead-up to the big day, as proceeds from the sale of $5 candles will go to Albury Wodonga Health palliative care services.
