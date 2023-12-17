The Border Mail
Beautiful, clear night for all those still lovingly faithful to a Xmas tradition

By Nigel McNay
Updated December 17 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
Wodonga's Matt and Brooke Ford with children Ella, 6 and Ruby, 4, got into the Christmas spirit at the Wodonga Carols by Candelight. Pictures by James Wiltshire
This week's stormy, windy skies made way for a perfect early-summer evening just in time for the 48th Wodonga Carols by Candlelight.

