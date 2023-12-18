The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Plea for council help on forecast hospital jobs explosion

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health board chair Jonathan Green has called for community-wide support to assist in ensuring new staff feel accommodated in the Twin Cities. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Wodonga Health board chair Jonathan Green has called for community-wide support to assist in ensuring new staff feel accommodated in the Twin Cities. Picture by James Wiltshire

Councils are being urged to assist with housing and childcare to cater for an estimated 750 new staff to be employed in the wake of the Albury hospital redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.