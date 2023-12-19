Riverina talent set to test himself with Ovens and Murray powerhouse

Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season.
The talented wingman will link up with the Tigers after recently making the move to Albury from Henty.
After three seasons playing with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Male was looking forward to taking on a new challenge in 2024.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity," Male said.
"Obviously moving into town it's a bit easier and the training standards are a lot higher, just seeing how keen and motivated everyone is just pushing for spots."
A Henty local, Male said that his move to the Border had played a key factor in his decision to join the Tigers for next season.
"I moved into town and I think a few people must've got word and handed my number over," he said.
"I just organised a meeting with Albury and it went from there."
Male has spent the last month training with the Tigers and he's been impressed by the standard and professionalism displayed so far on the track.
"It's been at a really high standard," he said.
"The skills aren't that great before Chrissy because everyone is doing a fair bit of running and you do your drills after a bit of fatigue.
"But just seeing how fit everyone is, there is not too many people dropping off and everyone is pushing extra efforts.
"It's been really good the last month or so."
Male spent three seasons at the Goannas which was highlighted by a stellar 2022 campaign that saw him named in the Riverina League Team of the Year after playing every game for MCUE.
After proving himself in the Hume and Riverina League's, Male was excited to be testing himself at a higher standard next season in the Ovens & Murray competition.
"It'll be another big jump," he said.
"Jumping from the Hume League to the RFL was a big one for me and now this is another big step.
"Hopefully with having similar blokes around me can help build me up and Milesy (Anthony Miles) speaks pretty well and has really good encouragement, the same as Shaun Daly so hopefully I can just find my spot in the team and go from there."
Male has spent most of his time through the wing and up forward at Mangoplah and he revealed that he would most likely play in the former with the Tigers.
"In the meeting Shaun and Anthony said they don't just talk to any Joe Blow, they talk to a bloke they want position wise," he said.
"They knew I played on the wing and I think they were lacking a few wingman throughout the year with blokes sort of travelling.
"I think another fellow is leaving halfway through the year for half a year that plays on the wing and I think they are going to put me in that spot because that's where I play my best footy."
Male played 38 games with the Goannas and he said that he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Mangoplah.
"I absolutely loved it," he said.
"It's a really good culture there and I heard good things before going across and I haven't got a bad word to say about them.
"They've been really good for my footy and I've made some really good friends.
"It's definitely a place I'd recommend or go back to later on in my career."
Having enjoyed his time at Mangoplah, Male said it wasn't easy to leave the club and make the move to the Tigers.
"It is hard," he said.
"With Nelson (Foley) re-signing, he's just a top quality player and bloke and it's hard to leave.
"If I was still living in Henty or close to Mango I probably would've stayed.
"To get a flag out there would've been nice, but that's just life."
