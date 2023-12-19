The Border Mailsport
Riverina talent set to test himself with Ovens and Murray powerhouse

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 19 2023 - 3:55pm
Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season after spending the last three seasons with MCUE. Picture by Les Smith
Jono Male has signed with Albury Tigers for next season.

