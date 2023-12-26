Start the New Year with a splash of colour at these Bollywood workshops

Riverina residents can learn to move like a Bollywood star in their own backyard.
Riverina Regional Library will host Bollywood workshops at the Jindera and Culcairn libraries on Tuesday, January 9.
These fun and interactive workshops will be run by Coota Bollywood All Stars.
Participants will play with costumes and props, try beginner dance moves and learn about the fascinating film industry.
Coota Bollywood All Stars founder Fiona Braybrooks became interested in Bollywood films at university in Canberra, where she met a woman from the Punjab state in North-Western India.
"She introduced me to Bollywood movies and then I was fortunate enough to attend her wedding in India in 2006," she said.
"That sparked my interest, so when I came back I joined a beginner Bollywood class in Canberra."
Ms Braybrooks travelled to India many times teaching English.
After she moved back to Cootamundra in 2014, she started Coota Bollywood All Stars to perform at festivals throughout the region.
"I love the colour, the vibrancy and the fun of Bollywood dancing," Ms Braybrooks said.
"The songs Coota Bollywood dance to are upbeat, happy and expressive songs that just make you smile and want to groove!
"It's also such an accessible style of dance; anyone can participate!"
Those attending the upcoming workshops can expect to learn a short dance routine as well as find out more about Bollywood dance and the Hindi Film Industry.
"I will also bring along some props and costumes from our Coota Bollywood All Stars collection, so we can talk about different types of costumes, fabrics and styles we wear when we perform," Ms Braybrooks said.
She urged anyone who was interested to have a go, even if they weren't confident to try the dance moves.
"It's totally normal to feel unsure about something you haven't tried before, but do come along, learn a little more about Bollywood dance and there's no obligation to dance," she said.
"Come and enjoy the costumes, fabrics and props and still be part of the workshop fun!"
Ms Braybrooks was excited to share her love and knowledge of Bollywood at the new workshops.
"I'm really looking forward to bringing the fun of Bollywood dance to the Culcairn and Jindera communities," she said.
"I always enjoy sharing my love of Bollywood dance and talking about the artistic process behind the Coota Bollywood All Stars!"
The family-friendly Bollywood workshops run on Tuesday, January 9, at Culcairn Library at 11am and at Jindera Library at 2pm.
The events are free but bookings are essential.
For more details visit Riverina Regional Library's Events page at rrl.nsw.gov.au/events or contact Culcairn Library or Jindera Library on (02) 6036 0100.
