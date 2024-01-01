The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Adventure kicks off: Cycling the path of early explorers Hume and Hovell

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
January 1 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Brodie and Mike Frey start their long journey to follow the path of explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell 200 years ago at MAMA, Albury's former town hall. Picture by Greg Ryan
James Brodie and Mike Frey start their long journey to follow the path of explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell 200 years ago at MAMA, Albury's former town hall. Picture by Greg Ryan

Two cycling enthusiasts have set off on a 620-kilometre journey to relive the adventures of early explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.