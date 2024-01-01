The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brave little fighter Piper continues to inspire with her strength and smile

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
January 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brave five-year-old Piper Wakley-Keighran is back smiling again after suffering a stroke and brain bleed just two weeks ago. Picture supplied
Brave five-year-old Piper Wakley-Keighran is back smiling again after suffering a stroke and brain bleed just two weeks ago. Picture supplied

Piper Wakley-Keighran is only small, but her strength is unimaginable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.