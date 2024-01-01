Tallangatta league club lands two signings including former coach of rival

Yackandandah has coaxed former Barnawartha coach Mitch Exton to Butson Park.
In a surprise move, Exton had this season off but recently decided to make the move to the Tigers' rival who made finals for the first time since 2010 under coach Darren Holmes last year.
In a further bonus, midfielder Cameron Newbold has returned to his junior club for the first time since 2012 after a stint with Greta in the Ovens and King league.
The pair's arrival is a boost to the Roos' hopes of bridging the gap between league heavyweights Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who have played off in the past two grand finals.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh felt Exton's experience could prove invaluable as they look to improve on last year's preliminary final exit.
"Mitch is a quality player and a proven performer in the Tallangatta league," McIntosh said.
"Obviously he previously coached Barnawartha and boasts a lot of experience."
Exton is set to bolster the Roos' attack who heavily relied on key forward Nick Donaghey last season to kick a winning score.
Donaghey finished with 70 goals with the next highest Roos goalkicker Casey George with 31.
However, 20 of George's goals came against league battlers Wahgunyah in one match.
"I think during the finals series we found out that we lacked another experienced forward," McIntosh said.
"If Nick was well held... that was probably it and we probably lacked another reliable goalkicking option.
"We had a lot of small forwards but not a big marking target if Nick was further up the ground providing an option at centre half-forward.
"If Nick was playing higher up the ground and got the ball, we then lacked that marking target deep in attack.
"So getting Mitch will provide us with another option up forward and hopefully a little bit less predictable when going inside 50m."
McIntosh revealed both Newbold and Exton are close mates and were keen to spend at least one season playing alongside each other.
Newbold is the son of Greg who previously coached the Roos in the early 2000s.
"Cam has been with Greta for the past couple of years," McIntosh said.
"But he used to swing by and train with us sometimes for the past few seasons if he didn't have time to drive to Greta.
"So he already knows most of the boys.
"Cam is an inside midfielder and thrives on winning the contested ball."
The Roos also recently signed promising young defender Jordan Eaton who has crossed from Beechworth.
McIntosh said it was imperative that the Roos retained their list if they were going to challenge heavyweights Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who once again appear to be flag favourites.
"After playing finals this year we proved we have got a consistent list and retaining our list was the biggest priority over the off-season," McIntosh said.
"We have been able to do that so far plus plug a few holes if that makes sense.
"The off-season was never going to be about chasing big name recruits and trying to get a stack of signings.
"We have a core playing group that has worked hard over the past few seasons and have also got some promising juniors who also made the preliminary final in the thirds.
"So we just want to keep working hard and hopefully reap the rewards in the not too distant future."
