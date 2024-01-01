Teen pulled from public Riverina pool in New Year's Day near-drowning

A teenager has been airlifted after a near-drowning in a public swimming pool in the Riverina on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to the Hay pool complex around 1.30pm on Monday.
Paramedics were responding to reports of a possible drowning at the Lachlan Street pool, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed.
"They treated a boy in his teens and he was transported to Hay Health Service," they said.
An air ambulance was also tasked to the western Riverina town, the spokesperson said, and the boy was later airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Police also attended the scene.
Mayor of Hay, Carol Oataway, said the matter is being investigated and further comment could not be made on Monday afternoon.
"There was an incident and it's being investigated, and until we know further details we can't make any comment," she said.
"Staff are receiving counselling for the incident."
The John Houston Memorial Swimming Pool was closed to the public after the ordeal.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the pool will be closed for the rest of today," a post from the pool's Facebook page said on Monday.
"We apologise for any inconvenience."
It is expected to reopen on Tuesday.
The close call comes on the back of a tragic start to summer that has so far claimed 34 lives - five more than in the same period last year - across the country.
Nine people drowned in the three days between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day alone, all in NSW and Queensland.
Royal Life Saving chief executive Justin Scarr last week warned that forecast hot weather and potential for more thunderstorms was even more reason to stay alert.
The week between Christmas and December 2 has traditionally been the worst period for drownings.
"The summer holidays are the time when we all like to catch up with friends and family, relax and unwind, but sadly it's also the peak period for drowning," Mr Scarr outlined at the start of summer.
