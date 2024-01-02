The Border Mail
'Don't come a cropper': Warning system could save farmers millions of dollars

By Liv Casben
Updated January 2 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
Alan Brown, chair of the NSW Farmers Ag Science Committee, inspects a wheat crop at Borambola, NSW. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
As summer storms roll in across Australia's cropping areas so too does the risk of spray drift and multi-million-dollar damage bills, as growers work to reduce weeds on their farms.

