'What's next time going to be like?': Elderly Riverina couple targeted twice in months

An elderly couple targeted by thieves for the second time in four months have spent days unable to access their bedroom after the terrifying break-in.
The ordeal has rocked the couple, aged 90 and 86, who were at home both times intruders forced their way into their Central Wagga unit in the middle of the night.
They were woken by noise outside around 1am on Friday, and then endured 45 minutes of having to listen to people trying to make their way inside before they eventually crashed through a recently reinforced bedroom window.
It has prompted family member Ian Burkinshaw has taken the matter to Wagga MP Joe McGirr in a bid to raise awareness of youth crime in the city and an already busy police force.
"I think they've been lucky twice because [the intruders] weren't aggressive, but this time was very brazen," he said.
"They're pretty resilient but obviously can't sleep that much. Happening once is ok, but happening twice is potentially an issue."
Security at the unit had been increased after the sleeping couple woke to three teenagers leaning over their bed in August.
No one was hurt in that break-in and the would-be thieves made off with ice creams, a cordless landline phone and an old mobile - and thanked the couple on the way out for their kindness.
"Mum opened the front door and said politely 'I think it's time for you young fellas to leave'," Mr Burkinshaw said.
"They took two ice creams and the landline phone and mobile phone so she couldn't call the police."
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed Riverina Police District officers attended the address after being called at 1.50am on Friday, and investigations into the break-in are ongoing.
Friday's ordeal was more drawn-out than the first - as the couple united in the lounge room, with lights on and calling out to those outside they were calling the police, windows were tested and flyscreens ripped from their frames.
In the stress of it all, the panic button that could have raised the alarm with family members was left in the bedroom.
The group of invaders eventually barged their way through a bedroom window, one holding the door closed as the others rummaged through the room, rattling empty St George Dragons money boxes. This time they made off with nothing.
While calls made directly to the Wagga police station on Friday morning went unanswered, Mr Burkinshaw said the police response to the second intrusion once his daughter managed to make contact was quick.
Officers who arrived at the unit spent some time with the elderly couple and advised them not to go back into the room or touch anything in there until it had been dusted for fingerprints, Mr Burkinshaw said.
"When Amanda called they were just around the corner ... so were pretty close," he said.
"They're doing the best they can, it's no push against the police [but] we have heard that sometimes it's not followed up.
"There's a fair bit of this going on that we've since found out, and it doesn't seem to be getting enough publicity.
"When it comes down to the real life scenario with elderly people like that, it's not a pretty picture. What's next time going to be like, is it even more brazen?"
While they wait for an outcome on the investigation, Mr Burkinshaw and his family are tackling the expenses of repairs and further increased security so the couple, who moved into town six years ago when they retired in their 80s, can feel safe in their own home.
Despite being out of the country, Dr McGirr said he would make direct contact with Mr Burkinshaw.
The MP told The Daily Advertiser he is keen to work closer with Wagga's senior police in 2024 around crime issues and prevention, as well as supporting a push for a parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural crime.
"My heart goes out to the elderly couple subjected to two deeply disturbing break-ins at their home and while I applaud their courage and presence of mind, it goes without saying that nobody should have to experience this type of crime in their own home," he said.
"I'll work closely with senior police in the new year to ensure the couple are kept fully up to date on their investigation and more broadly, will continue to work with police to assess crime issues in the electorate and identify potential prevention measures in the hope of saving others from similar trauma.
"Invasions of the home, meant to be a sanctuary regardless of the occupants' age, are completely unacceptable and I urge anyone with information about this crime, or others like it, to contact police immediately."
