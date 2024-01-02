'Dearer trend' emerges in solid start to 2024 market at weaner sales

The 2024 cattle market is off to a promising start after a solid first day of the Wodonga weaner sales with the Premier Angus Feature Weaner Sale on Tuesday.
True weaner steers sold to a top of $1270 a head.
A total of 5156 cattle was yarded at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange and Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers, said the top quality lineup kept prices strong.
"The sale was very positive," Mr Schubert said.
"There was a dearer trend on all categories to where we finished up last year."
Mr Schubert said quality also pushed competition with strong northern support.
"Most of the heavier cattle went north," he said.
"Most people were happy - both vendors and purchasers, it was a good result."
Weaner steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $520 to $1030 and weaner steers in the 280kg to 330kg made $500 to $1160.
Heavier weaner steers more than 300kg sold for $620 to $1270.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg made $400 to $740 and weaner heifers weighing between 280kg and 330kg typically sold for $500 to $920.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg made $720 to $1040.
Fairlea Farms, Tallangatta Valley, sold 33 Angus steers, 387kg, with Dunoon, The Cascade and Alpine Angus blood, for $1270.
A line of 23 Angus steers, 390kg, with Dunoon blood, from JC and JM Maddock, Staghorn Flat, made $1255.
The estate of GL Peterkin, Tallangatta, sold 30 Angus steers, 389kg, with Table Top Angus and Te Mania blood, for $1255.
Woolshed Creek Pastoral, Milawa, sold 27 Angus steers, 392kg, with Cascade and Wrigley Cattle Co blood, for $1250.
A line of 40 Angus steers, 383kg, with Alpine Angus blood, from PM and CA Klippel, Berringama, made $1230.
Cold Springs Pastoral, Dederang, sold 51 Angus steers, 378kg, with Fernhill and Alpine Angus blood, for $1200. The same vendor sold another 25 Angus steers, 328kg, for $1140.
In the heifers a pen of nine Angus heifers, 386kg, from PA and M Ward, Leneva, sold for $1040.
A line of nine Angus heifers, 389kg, from M, R and K Proctor, Indigo Valley, sold for $1010.
Douglas Paton Family Trust and JW Paton, Dederang, sold 25 Angus heifers, 370kg, for $980.
David and Tara Brewer, Brewer Beef, Tallangatta Valley, sold five Angus heifers, 346kg, for $930.
Phillip Tobin, Eskdale, sold 31 Angus heifers, 321kg, for $920 and Merrawarra, Merriang, sold 32 Angus heifers, 312kg, for $920.
Willawong Pastoral, Tallangatta, sold 14 Angus heifers, 344kg, for $910 and Mayfield Pastoral, Bungowannah, sold 41 Angus heifers, 299kg, for $905.
There was local competition as well as buyers from Yass, Gundagai, Bathurst, Tamworth, Narrabri, Goondiwindi in Queensland and Euroa in Victoria.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
