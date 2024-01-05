The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

This is where the cowboy rides away: rest easy in the saddle Will

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated January 6 2024 - 11:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last goodbye ... Will Harrison, 28, of Burrumbuttock died tragically on December 23. He will be farewelled in a graveside service at Bungowannah Cemetery on January 12 at 10.30am. Picture supplied
The last goodbye ... Will Harrison, 28, of Burrumbuttock died tragically on December 23. He will be farewelled in a graveside service at Bungowannah Cemetery on January 12 at 10.30am. Picture supplied

They say cowboys are born, not made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.