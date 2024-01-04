'There were exceptional runs of Herefords': Whiteface market meets expectations

The market matched expectations for the Premier Hereford, Hereford-cross and Euro Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where true weaner steers sold to a top of $1285 a head.
A total of 3104 cattle were yarded and Corcoran Parker agent Leigh McEvoy said the best quality lines sold to good competition.
While Mr McEvoy said the prices did not break any records, the sale was about where they had expected it to be and still solid.
"It sold to where the feeder price is," he said.
"There were exceptional runs of Herefords which sold well which is an acknowledgement to the work the breeders put in."
Mr McEvoy said the Euro cattle sold extremely well with some nice runs of Charolais-cross steers which sold to a dearer trend, in excess of 300 cents a kilogram.
"This flowed onto the heifers with most selling for 260c/kg to 270c/kg," he said.
Weaner steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $500 to $700 and weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $500 to $860.
Heavier weaner steers more than 330kg sold for $635 to $1205.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg mostly made $400 to $945 and weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $550 to $1080
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg made $690 to $1160.
The best presented pen of Herefords went to David Trethowan, Cookardinia, for his pen of 50 Hereford steers, 382kg, with Wentworth blood, which sold for $1205.
The top-priced pen of weaner steers was a line of 23 Hereford steers, 355kg, from MT and JE McNamara, Nariel Valley, Vic, sold for $1285.
Nankervis Nominees, Corryong, Vic, sold 32 Hereford-cross steers, 383kg, with Llandarlo blood, for $1135.
Arwothol Pty Ltd, Jamieson, Vic, sold 17 Hereford steers, 338kg, for $1075.
John Witherow, Murmungee, sold 15 Hereford steers, 366kg, with Yavenvale blood, for $1050.
A line of 10 black baldy steers, 339kg, from DJ and LR Cheesley, Indigo Valley, made $1045.
The best presented pen of Charolais steers was awarded to MJ and EE Turner, Red Bluff, Vic, for their nine 10- to 11 month-old Charolais/Angus steers, 420kg, sold for $1170.
Browning Cattle Partnership, Coral Bank, sold seven Charolais-cross steers, 385kg, for $1160.
The best presented pen of Charolais heifers was awarded to V and K O'Neill, Sandy Creek, Vic, for their 17 Charolais-cross heifers, 438kg, with Rangan blood, sold for $1160.
The same vendor sold another 14 Charolais-cross heifers, 393kg, for $1075.
A pen of 10- to 11-month-old Charolais/Angus heifers, 421kg, from MJ and EE Turner, Red Bluff, Vic, made $1055.
Nott and Jasper, Rutherglen, sold 13 Charolais heifers, 398kg, for $1000.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.