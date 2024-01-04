The Border Mail
'There were exceptional runs of Herefords': Whiteface market meets expectations

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
January 5 2024 - 6:36am
The market matched expectations for the Premier Hereford, Hereford-cross and Euro Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where true weaner steers sold to a top of $1285 a head.

