Remember what 40 degrees feels like? It's been more than 1000 days ago

Those 40-degree days in Albury-Wodonga have been rare, in fact non-existent, in recent years.
January 25, 2021, was the last time the weather station at Albury Airport recorded a 40 degree day, according to Bureau of Meteorology figures.
The thermometer hasn't reached that height in the nearly three years since, a total of 1078 days to Monday, January 8.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the last time the Albury station had a comparable run of days below 40 degrees was between January 22, 2010, and January 4, 2013.
"Using data from 1993, when the station opened, to the present, the average number of days each year with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or more is 3.2," he said.
"One of the factors that could account for a below average number of days of 40 degrees or more was the triple back-to-back La Nina events of 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 which typically suppresses maximum temperatures.
"December 2023 maximum temperatures were close to average around Albury-Wodonga for the month overall."
The year 2020 recorded six days of 40 degrees or higher, five of those in January and February during and after the Black Summer bushfires.
There were seven 40 degree-plus days in 2018 and five the previous year.
But since January 2021, the next warmest day has been 38.5 degrees (still over 100 in the old Fahrenheit scale) later that year on December 18.
Boxing Day proved 2022's hottest day, recording 37 degrees as the peak in a 10-day run of days over 30 degrees.
The highest number in 2023 was 37.4 degrees on March 19, with three other days that year - January 13, November 11 and December 13 - also hitting the 37-degree mark.
So far in 2024, the thermometer has hovered around 32 and 33 degrees for the first six days of January, before dropping to a cooler 25.4 degrees on Sunday, January 7.
