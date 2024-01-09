The circus is in town, bringing fun for kids but a grown-up choice too

There's one big top in town, but two, quite different, circuses for Border audiences to enjoy this month.
Ashton Entertainment, now in its eighth generation of circus performers, will present both Circus Spectacular, a show for all the family, and Infamous, a cabaret burlesque-style show for people over 18 years, at Albury Showgrounds.
Bekki Ashton said Infamous was that "little bit more risque", with the event also offering a bar and "fabulous cocktails".
"The comedian is a little bit cheekier, the dancing's that little bit sultrier, but the circus acts there are still the same skill that you're going to see in the Circus Spectacular show," she said.
Aerial acts, the wheel of death, acrobatics, dancing, balancing feats, a clown and a ringmaster are among the attractions.
"Basically you could come and see both shows and have a great time; whether you're a kid or an adult, a grandparent, mum and dad on a date night for Infamous, there's just so much to see in both shows," Ashton said.
New to Albury, Infamous began in Perth in 2017 as a way to expand Ashton's popular annual burlesque show.
Stranded in Queensland during COVID lockdowns, the troupe, which numbers about 25 in Albury, was able to keep training and was one of the first groups to return to performing once allowed.
Hand balancer Ian Richardson flew from Melbourne and went through hotel quarantine to join the circus during this period in 2020.
Originally from Ballarat, Richardson, 27, studied at the National Institute of Circus Arts.
"Circus was a way to combine my passion for athletics and being on stage," he said.
"I love being a performer, I can't imagine doing anything else."
His act involves standing upside down and making different shapes with his body, as The Border Mail's photos illustrate.
Asked if there's an 18-plus element to his Infamous performance, Richardson grinned.
"There's a little bit of skin that's shown but nothing too outrageous," he said.
Although not born into a circus life, like the Ashtons, Richardson said he had loved every minute, with the opportunity to travel throughout Australia and the world.
"A travelling circus troupe is like a small community, you all live together, it becomes like a second family," he said.
Circus Spectacular runs most days between Thursday, January 11, to Sunday, January 28, with 11am and 7.30pm shows.
Infamous is an 8pm show across three weekends from Friday, January 12 to Saturday, January 27.
Tickets and more information through Ticketek, Infamous and Ashton Entertainment on Facebook and infamous.net.au.
