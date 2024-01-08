Three cars set on fire on Border overnight, including at Wodonga home

Three cars have been damaged in separate fires on the Border overnight, including one vehicle parked at a home.
Firefighters were called to a burning vehicle at the Albury monument about 11pm on Monday, January 8.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said the crews were on scene for about 30 minutes, and the vehicle was destroyed.
Multiple 000 calls had been made by those nearby.
Video footage posted on social media showed flames leaping from the vehicle.
Another car was also destroyed by fire about 4am on Tuesday.
A vehicle had been dumped at the end of Heathwood Avenue in Lavington and torched.
Firefighters in one truck attended and remained at the scene for 45 minutes.
"It was well alight," Inspector Finlay said.
"It was also totally destroyed by fire."
Meanwhile Wodonga police are treating a fire that damaged the front of a Volkswagen Golf parked at a Whitebox Rise home as a targeted attack.
The vehicle was set on fire in the driveway of a Lowerson Way house about 5.15am on Tuesday.
Crime scene officers attended and examined the burnt vehicle.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the matter.
"We're treating it as a targeted attack," Sergeant Justin Foots said.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
