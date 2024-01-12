Country escape with all the conveniences of city living

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Hidden in Kiewa's family-friendly neighbourhood, this House of the Week not only offers a rural ambiance but has all the key elements of a private escape without scrimping on the conveniences of the city.
The property is just 15 minutes away from Wodonga and its connection to town water and gas are exclusive perks of the location.
Selling agent Leon Kowski said you can see well beyond the five acres and immediately get a taste for the freedom and space, unmatched by other homes on the market.
"Five acres in Kiewa is a rare occurrence," Leon said.
"Especially considering it has town water and gas connections."
He said the current owners have called the property home for about a decade, and are selling to downsize.
Having been on the market for three weeks, Leon said there had been lots of interest in the home and slots filling up for the Saturday open home.
This three-bedroom home also features a study or a fourth bedroom, and has two living areas all with stunning farmland and grazing views.
The views can also be admired from the central kitchen while whipping up a family meal in peace.
Storage options within the home are excellent, including both a walk-in pantry and linen cupboard.
Embracing sustainability, the house includes solar panels with battery storage, a fruit orchard, areas to grow vegetables and space for free-range chooks to roam.
The home has substantial shedding, including a 6m x 15m with a bar area, and caravan port cater to vehicle storage needs and leisure activities.
Year-round comfort is assured, and Leon said the new owners will be kept cool this summer with broad sweeping verandas, ducted evaporative cooling plus a split system in the main living.
Adding to this home's allure is a refreshing pool. It beckons you to enjoy summer relaxation and entertainment, complete with an amazing backdrop while you take a dip.
Other features include two extra water tanks, a 6m x 15m shed complete with bar area/man cave, a caravan port, fruit orchard, vegetable patch and inground pool.
"All this and you're just 15 minutes from Wodonga," Leon said.
