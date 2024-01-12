Border region gets 25 new junior doctors in 'new chapter for health care'

Twenty-five new junior doctors have joined the ranks of the Border medical community after finishing their degrees.
The diverse group of interns, including several from Malaysia and Sri Lanka, will start their rotations across various divisions including psychology, general medicine, emergency medicine, and surgery.
Albury Wodonga Health interim chief operating officer Linda Hudec said it was "an exciting time" for the organisation.
"We have great partnerships with La Trobe, the University of NSW and Charles Sturt so those relationships and partnerships are really important to help grow and build our future workforce into this, particularly with nursing and allied health," Ms Hudec said.
"They'll work really closely with the different areas of specialty, particularly with the more experienced senior medical staff that will help grow and develop and mentor them."
Three of the interns who studied at the University of NSW, visited Albury hospital on Friday, January 12 as part of their introduction.
Dhruv Kapoor, who is born and bred in Thurgoona, said he was keen to stay in the Border area and has no plans to end up in Sydney or Melbourne.
"I like the idea of being a rural GP and giving back to the community," Dr Kapoor said. "I do definitely see myself is working hopefully here in the Albury-Wodonga community but, wherever it may be, it definitely won't be in the big smoke.
"One of the great things about this is the support we've had, so many doctors here have taken out volunteer time to really guide us."
Sri Lankan-born Shaun David-Wilathgamuwa decided to move from Bathurst to the Border region two years ago to finish his medical degree.
Dr David-Wilathgamuwa said his dream was to be a GP in a rural town and wasn't interested in getting bogged down in the politics surrounding the region's health crisis.
"We know that sections of the community are advocating for one kind of hospital, and there's few challenges around that," Dr David-Wilathgamuwa said.
"But I think just just having a bit of exposure to what kind of challenges we're facing here in the community, we have a rough idea of what we're signing up for.
"There'll be a few changes with a new emergency department opening up, but I think just being familiar with the community has helped us get an idea of what's happening, healthcare wise, and to prepare us a little bit for the challenges.
"I'm interested in being a GP in a rural area, I think you get a lot more exposure to different varieties of presentations and different age groups because I have an interest in mental health and also lifestyle medicine."
Alyssia De Grandi said her "long journey from the Macedon Ranges" had been fascinating.
"It's pretty surreal to be honest, it's been a long journey," she said. "In Albury we've been able to try so many different things like general medicine, general surgery, I'm on psychiatry at the moment.
"So I'm getting to try out lots of different specialties and seeing what takes my fancy. It's what I've been working for as long as I can remember, in high school and even before that."
