Border region gets 25 new junior doctors in 'new chapter for health care'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
New junior doctors for Albury Wodonga Health Alyssia De Grandi, Dhruv Kapoor and Shaun David-Wilathgamuwa. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Twenty-five new junior doctors have joined the ranks of the Border medical community after finishing their degrees.

