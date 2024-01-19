Real estate agent with decades of experience joins Elders team Advertising Feature

Andrew Kane has joined the Real Estate team based in the corporate office in Albury. Picture supplied.

Bringing with him the best part of four decades of real estate experience, Elders are thrilled to welcome a new member to their sales team.

Andrew Kane has joined the Elders Rural Services team based in the corporate office in Albury.



"Andrew brings 37 years of knowledge and experience to our clients and to the team," Elder's Rural Real Estate Manager, David Gittoes, said.



"Andrew's outstanding reputation in the industry is highly recognised and revered by his clients and peers."



While his role will entail assisting in all facets of real estate marketing, Andrew will be specialising in rural and rural lifestyle properties.



Andrew is pleased to be joining the ranks of the Albury team, which consists of David Gittoes, Reg Coulston, Alisha Fielder and Noel Furze plus their Holbrook office with Ewen Scholz and Kelly Boers.



The combined team brings their dedication to excellence in marketing properties from the Upper Murray, South West Slopes, Eastern Riverina, and parts of north-east Victoria.

They have a proud legacy of over 123 years in servicing these areas.



The team specialises in selling anything from large agricultural properties to smaller rural holdings, lifestyle properties, selected residential and out-of-town residential properties, as well as property management in the Holbrook district.



The sale processes include auction, private treaty, expressions of interest, tender and leasing.



"To complete the service, we have an expert clearing sales team held in conjunction with our livestock team," David said.

"The combined team has an enviable sales record in marketing real estate throughout the region."



With over 60 years of local experience and specialist real estate knowledge, Elders Albury Regional Corporate Office can help people through every step of preparing and marketing their property for sale.

