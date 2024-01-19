Discover versatility with potential in meticulously designed home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
Embrace the best of country living with modern comforts in this versatile and meticulously-designed property.
This expansive 1.94Ha (4.85 acre) property is just a stone's throw from Thurgoona Plaza and Charles Sturt University.
This estate offers an array of possibilities - park your truck, caravan, or even bring a pony, while indulging in the luxury of ample space for a home industry.
The property boasts a substantial 12m x 19m x 5m warehouse, with 4m doors, ideal for secure storage.
Additionally, the current owner is open to leasing the shed back at competitive rates if desired.
Nestled amidst landscaped gardens and overlooking a scenic reserve teeming with flora and fauna, this master-built red brick home with a colorbond roof exudes timeless charm.
Inside, an open-plan layout reveals four bedrooms plus a study, all with built-in robes, ensuite, while the generously appointed kitchen offers plenty of prep space, electric appliances, a dishwasher, and a walk-in pantry.
Step outside to an expansive east-facing lofted alfresco area, an idyllic retreat. Town water, natural gas, gas and wood heating, evaporative cooling, and insulated walls and ceilings ensure year-round comfort.
The property also features stockyards, wood sheds, and a capacity to garage up to eight cars, along with a double carport.
A computer-managed garden irrigation system simplifies maintenance, while the forested area offers a delightful play space for kids, complete with a tree cubby and installed flying fox.
