Enjoy your own private garden oasis on sought-after Queen street

This House of the Week is a stunning home nestled in a private garden oasis on one of the most sought-after streets in Albury, Queen Street.
Indeed one may almost feel like the royalty the street is named after while basking in the magnificent views, surrounded by beautifully established gardens and other quality homes which lends a sense of peace like no other.
Offering the best that living in Central Albury has to offer, the home has three good-sized bedrooms with an independent downstairs living area.
Selling agent Sue Moss said the home had been on the market for just over a week, and already strong interest has been shown with viewings well-attended.
The current owners, who have called the place home for about a decade, are selling up to upsize outside of town.
Ideal for professional couples or those with older children, the home is the perfect place to host gatherings and entertain friends or family.
"The views are truly spectacular, and the house is perfectly designed to take full advantage of them," Sue said.
The entertainer's dream space comes complete with the timber deck. It overlooks the stunning manicured gardens and inground swimming pool.
The view extends even beyond that, with the skyline hovering over Albury unfolding underneath.
Stepping inside upstairs, you'll see the open-plan living and dining areas are filled with glorious natural light streaming in through a large feature window, which also acts as the perfect frame capturing stunning views over Albury.
The fully-renovated kitchen features stone benchtops, gas cooking, a dishwasher and timber bi-fold windows to again take advantage of the elevated views.
The sleek bathroom is also fully renovated, and boasts a double vanity with extra-long mirror and walk-in shower.
The separate living area downstairs provides a range of options, one of which could be the perfect older-teen retreat, with one bedroom, a large living space, a laundry and bathroom and walk-in storage.
Gas heating and ducted cooling are fitted throughout the home for year-round comfort.
The double carport and covered storage area provide all the space required for vehicles and additional space.
