Renovated old Albury beauty with classic and enduring appeal

This stunning red brick home in the coveted old East Albury neighbourhood exudes timeless elegance, blending classic charm with modern comforts.
The exterior showcases the enduring appeal of classic red brick, with a verandah overlooking manicured lawns, neatly nestled behind a red brick fence.
Combining the old and the new, features include Murray Pine floorboards, exposed brick walls, high ceilings and polished concrete flooring all evoking a sense of history complemented with modern styling.
The heart of the home is the well-appointed kitchen, where classic design meets modern convenience.
The master suite at the front of the home provides a sanctuary for parents. The large luxe ensuite with floor to ceiling tiles and feature skylight is beautifully finished with a contemporary timber vanity.
A large dual walk-in robe completes the suite. Additional accommodation consists of three spacious bedrooms all featuring built-in robes.
A fully-renovated modern bathroom with bath and shower, complete with dual basins, timber vanity and floor to ceiling tiles.
Outside, a private backyard oasis awaits. The landscaped gardens and a charming patio with built in BBQ area offers a peaceful retreat.
