The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The day QEII Square turned into a wonderland for kids young and old

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 20 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiren and Jatinder Sekhon with their twins, Ibu and Ruh, 3, of Lavington, said Albury's family days out were much more accessible than Melbourne's events. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kiren and Jatinder Sekhon with their twins, Ibu and Ruh, 3, of Lavington, said Albury's family days out were much more accessible than Melbourne's events. Picture by James Wiltshire

It took nearly two hours waiting in line to get her face painted, but little Sophie McQuade didn't mind at all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.