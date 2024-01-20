The day QEII Square turned into a wonderland for kids young and old

It took nearly two hours waiting in line to get her face painted, but little Sophie McQuade didn't mind at all.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
She'd already made the trip from Howlong with her friend Savannah Storms, 6, of Corowa, to check out Alice's Wonderful Family Fun Day at Albury's QEII Square on Saturday morning, January 20.
"The kids are big Alice in Wonderland fans, it took a while for Sophie to get painted, if they had another two painters it would have been good, but the kids are both very happy, it was well worth the trip," Christine Cupitt said.
The square was abuzz with families, many of whom had already seen the Alice's Wonderland: A Most Curious Adventure exhibition featured in the Albury Library Museum.
On Saturday, as well as face painting, there was a mad hatter's tea party on the lawn and a chance to have a go at croquet.
The croquet won over twins Ibu and Ruh Sekhon, 3, of Lavington. Parents Kiren and Jatinder said they moved to Albury from Melbourne three years ago to get away from the big smoke.
"One thing we love about Albury is being able to come out to enjoy days like this, Melbourne is just so full of traffic, it's hard to spend nice time like this with your family, and it's so peaceful here," Kiren Sekhon said.
"We saw the show at the Library Museum last week and loved it, it was exceptionally well done."
Jane Stacey made the trip across the Murray from Baranduda to spend time with her grandson, Austin Johnston.
"It's a terrific day out, not much of Alice in Wonderland here, it's more like just a big playground, but everyone is having fun - Austin's loving it," Ms Stacey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.