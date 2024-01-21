Disabled woman had loans, contracts taken out with no knowledge

A man accused of using a disabled woman's personal details to take out loans and phone contracts worth thousands of dollars denies any wrongdoing.
The Wodonga court heard Shae Watson knew the victim through his housemate.
It's alleged Watson applied for a loan and put the woman down as a guarantor on June 13, 2019, then took out a $250 loan in the woman's name four days later.
It's alleged Watson took the woman to a bank and took out the cash on June 23.
Watson is also accused of taking out two Optus and Telstra phone loans in the woman's name on June 17 of that year.
The Optus plan had a minimum cost of $2880 and the Telstra plan a minimum cost of $3600.
Watson's housemate found a letter dated June 28 that a Mastercard application in the alleged victim's name had been applied for but rejected, and was concerned Watson had been trying to fraudulently obtain the card.
Watson was interviewed by detectives at the Wodonga station on January 28, 2021, and denied any wrongdoing.
He said the woman was fully aware of what was happening and gave him permission.
Watson has failed to appear in court multiple times and made an online appearance on January 17, stating he had COVID.
"She was aware of everything i was asking... everything i'm accused of, I asked her all the way," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
"I'm not saying I didn't do it, I'm saying she gave me permission."
Police said the matter appeared to be word on word.
Mr Watkins booked in a half-day hearing on April 18, with the alleged victim, Watson's housemate and a police member to give evidence.
He urged Watson to get a lawyer and said he must be in court in person when the case returns on March 19.
