Myrtleford man will face assault, hinder charges after fire in rear yard

A man will be charged with assaulting police following a fire at a Myrtleford home during the fire danger period.
Fire crews were called to a home near Woodside Court and Rangeview Drive about 6pm on Sunday, January 21.
A man had been burning rubbish off in a rear yard.
CFA members contacted police when the man refused to let them into the property to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters entered through a back fence and the agitated 46-year-old man allegedly pushed and hindered officers.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said while there had been recent rain, permits were required for any fires lit during the danger period.
"There might be a false sense of security given the recent weather and the amount of rain we've had during the fire prohibition period," he said.
"The man remonstrated and took umbrage with police and the CFA being there.
"He will be charged on summons with assaulting police, hindering police, and lighting a fire during the fire danger period.
"If people aren't sure about lighting fires, ring the CFA or the local council.
"There's also information on the CFA website."
