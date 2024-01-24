Ferris to have plenty of days off as he departs council

Albury Council deputy chief executive Brad Ferris is retiring after having been employed by the city for more than 35 years.
The infrastructure, planning and environment boss will finish working at the Kiewa Street council headquarters when his five-year contract finishes on June 30 this year.
Council chief executive Frank Zaknich lauded Mr Ferris for his service, which has involved him overseeing major developments such as the Nexus industrial hub and the expansion of Albury airport.
"Brad has made tremendous contributions to people and their communities throughout his career and played a central role in building Albury into the significant regional city it is today," Mr Zaknich said.
"After joining Albury City Council in 1988, he gained wide experience in a variety of roles, leading to appointments as civil services team leader, group leader services and director engineering, prior to his appointment as deputy CEO infrastructure, planning and environment in 2019.
"The breadth of his experience in infrastructure services planning and the waste and resource recovery environment, and his expertise working with our people to deliver diverse projects and services for our city and community, have been instrumental in making Albury a great place to live, work, invest and visit.
"We are very grateful and sincerely thank Brad for his significant service and commitment to Albury City, the broader region and the local government sector."
Meanwhile, Mr Zaknich has announced the council's other deputy chief executive Tracey Squire, who manages business, growth and community portfolios, has been appointed to another five-year term from July 1.
"Tracey has played an exceptional role in delivering on the community's vision for Albury to be a nationally significant regional city that is vibrant, diverse and innovative, and connected and inspired by its culture, environment and location on the Murray River," he said.
"We're very fortunate that we'll continue to have Tracey's expertise to guide the business, economic and community aspects of our organisation, building stronger community engagement, enhancing our leisure facilities and fostering and developing the highly regarded and accessible cultural assets that continue to make our city thriving, resilient and liveable."
Albury Council will pay a capital city headhunting firm Davidson Recruitment Solutions to help find a replacement for Mr Ferris.
