The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No house but this North East farm has 'luxury mountain shack appeal'

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:34am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The block did not have a home but a cleverly designed shed had the luxury mountain shack appeal. Pictures: Corcoran Parker.
The block did not have a home but a cleverly designed shed had the luxury mountain shack appeal. Pictures: Corcoran Parker.

A small high country grazing farm near Corryong has sold for more than a $5000 per acre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.