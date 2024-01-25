NRLW club Canberra Raiders arrived in town to host female training sessions

NRLW outfit Canberra Raiders have hosted female-only skills clinics in Albury.
The two sessions were held at rugby league's Border headquarters at Greenfield Park on Thursday afternoon.
"The main thing for me is whether there's a young female out there that's not sure if rugby league is an option for her, just to assure her that rugby league is a safe game and there are pathways through the elite level," NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said.
"Come and give it a try and if you like it, you can aspire to be like some of the regional players from Wagga, Junee and the like we have in our squad now."
As well as Albury, the Raiders also travelled to Young, Leeton, Wagga and Bega to host the clinics.
They covered two sections - from 14, 15 and 16 years to 17, 18 and Opens.
"Part of my recruitment strategy is while footy's the main part of it, it's also about educating young women being good leaders within the community, we're looking for good people and helping the young females become better versions of themselves," Borthwick added.
The Raiders are coming off their inaugural season in NRLW, finishing a win outside finals.
