Shooting for the stars: Bandits unveil imports as Hannan returns

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits' pre-season recruiting shifted into overdrive this week with several player announcements.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Border men's side unveiled Illawarra Hawks combo guard Will 'Davo' Hickey on Monday as its first marquee signing.
Hickey, who also played NBL1 with the Hawks last season, is coming off a brilliant all-round campaign which saw him average 22.8 points, 6.2 assists and 9.9 rebounds per match.
"As a coaching group we had a goal of recruiting another elite level guard and pairing that with good size and athleticism," Bandits men's head coach Matt Kowalzcyk said.
"'Davo' Hickey brings us that guard, he's a guy who has been an elite player in the NBL1 for a number of years and is now a key contributor on a surging Illawarra Hawks NBL team."
The men's side also announced both of it's US import signings for 2024 with former Hills Hornets forward Shawn Montague joining the side and Texan big man Kevion Blaylock also added.
The athletic Montague averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game in the NBL1 East competition last season while the powerful Blaylock played professionally in Luxembourg after a strong college career at William Penn University in Iowa.
"Shawn and Kevion both bring us great size and athleticism, both are over 6'6" and will be some of the best athletes in the competition," Kowalczyk said.
"They can both handle the ball, shoot from 3 and are strong defenders which brings us flexibility at multiple positions."
After signing superstar Lauren Jackson in October last year, the Bandits women have now added Kiwi point guard Awatea Leach.
The 24-year-old has US college experience and most recently played for Northern Kahu, winning the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa title last season.
Playing for the Bandits will be a full circle moment, according to Leach.
"Playing in the NBL1 has always been a goal of mine and I'm grateful for the opportunity to finally cross that goal off," she said.
"As a kid growing up I'd play in the Australian Junior Country Cup for New Zealand, which is held in Albury."
"When the Bandits were interested I knew it couldn't have been a coincidence ... And who wouldn't want to play alongside Lauren Jackson?"
Sam McDonald's women will also be boosted by the return of Perth Lynx forward Ashlee Hannan whose comeback to the game has gone from strength to strength.
Hannan, a talented junior who represented Australian on multiple occasions, stepped away from the game before being lured back last season. Her good play saw her rewarded with a WNBL contract.
"I'm ecstatic to be rejoining the Bandits in 2024," Hannan said.
"I had such an amazing experience with the club last year and I can't wait to get to work and see what we can do this season"
Both sides tip off their seasons on April 6 with a road double against Sydney and Hornsby Ku Ring Gai.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.