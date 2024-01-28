From tractors to tiara-clad dancers: Federation festival wows onlookers

Corowa's main street was transformed into a vibrant spectacle as more than 1000 people gathered for the Federation Parade.
Reflecting on the event, organiser Gary Poidevin expressed immense joy at the palpable community spirit and the evident enjoyment of all participants.
"I was absolutely thrilled with the parade today," he said.
"I spoke to the bagpiper who led the parade and he told me it's the best crowd that he's seen in the parade for years.
"I said to myself, well, after today's parade, it's going to live on again. It's something that's not dwindling - it's growing in stature."
The parade featured an array of attractions, including antique tractors bedecked with Australian flags, vintage cars, and motorbikes.
However, the highlight undoubtedly was the creatively adorned floats, each embodying this year's theme of 'carnival'.
One highlight was the Corowa and District SHE Shed float, where women dressed in vibrant attire, sporting tiaras crafted from zip ties and cardboard tools, executed a synchronised dance to the tune of ABBA's Dancing Queen.
"We've had many dance practices back at our shed," president Marea Drayton said.
"We have storage units next to us, so there was a lot of strange looks coming from the storage units as we went up and down our driveway."
The festive spirit continued with Lowesdale Public School's float, inspired by the exuberance of Rio de Janeiro's renowned Carnival.
"Our concept was to be as loud, colourful and out there as we can be," teacher Courtney Kuschert said.
"We gave the kids some ideas and they ran with it, adding their own flare and personality to it.
"Besides helping out with the float, a lot of the kids made their own costumes and little headpieces as well."
Similarly, Corowa Public School's float embraced the theme of the circus, with students involved in painting the truck's exterior art in the months preceding the event.
"We thought this would be a bright, cheerful, and a great way to support our local community," principal Helen Duncan said.
The festival, supported by the Corowa Rotary Club, commenced on Friday night with the Federation dinner and the Tim Fischer Oration.
On Saturday, 350 people attended the Federation Ball (formerly the Bachelor and Spinsters Ball) and the night was topped off with fireworks at RSL Park.
Howard Scheetz, a Rotary Club member, said it was one of the best festivals he had been a part of.
"I think it is important that we remember and celebrate the history of our little town and its part in the making of Australia," he said.
"I'm proud that, all these years later, this festival is still going strong."
