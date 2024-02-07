The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Electronic indie pop duo are bringing the fresh beats to the Border

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller. Picture supplied
Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller. Picture supplied

Australian electronic indie pop duo Client Liaison is turning up the heat on the Border with their first DJ summer tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.