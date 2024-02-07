Electronic indie pop duo are bringing the fresh beats to the Border

Australian electronic indie pop duo Client Liaison is turning up the heat on the Border with their first DJ summer tour.
Client Liaison will bring their flavour to turntables nationwide with their most extensive tour yet, Club Liaison, which reaches Beer DeLuxe Albury on Friday, March 1.
The Melbourne-based duo, Monte Morgan and Harvey Miller, were thrilled to extend the summer party and bring their beats to the Border.
Club Liaison was described "as a place where disco, lobsters and dancing unite".
"We want to capture the luxury and opulence of summer 2024 by bringing the party to Australia's best local venues," Morgan said.
"Mid-set we love to bring out oysters; that's our trademark!"
Client Liaison's music was an infectious blend of 1980s disco-pop and Australian nostalgia.
Influenced by late 1980s and early 1990s electronic and house music, the pair produced a style of music described by them as "faux-fi", and incorporated a similar 1980s Australia theme into their personas.
They drew a range of Australian references into their performances and music videos, making reference to brands such as Ansett, Foster's, and Diners Club, and have named Tina Arena and John Farnham as being among the many influences on their music.
Having formed Client Liaison during 2009, the former Geelong Grammar schoolmates have toured Australia, Europe and the US since.
With so many road trips under their belt, they have some interesting insights.
Miller said when he travelled around the country he always rated the McDonald's franchises.
"The Albury McDonald's always rates very highly," he said.
"At McDonald's you know how sometimes the chips are just perfectly cooked, well Albury does that!"
The self-confessed foodies also liked to visit produce markets on their travels.
Morgan was a keen cook and brave enough to serve ox tongue for a dinner party once.
"I try to find old cook books and make dishes from them," he said.
"My only rule is that I don't cross continents when putting meals together; Middle Eastern spices with European fare is all right."
When the duo visited San Francisco for the first time, they were blown away by the reception.
Morgan said it was out of this world: "Being in San Francisco for the first time, the whole place was filled with people dressed as us. We got invited to an after-party and they were serving oysters (in line with their trademark)."
When performing live, the duo expands to include Miller's brother Geordie on guitar and saxophone, and Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley on bass.
Morgan is the son of executive-chairman of Roy Morgan Research, Gary Morgan, while Miller is the son of director George T. Miller.
Morgan studied general arts at the University of Melbourne and Miller studied fine arts at the Victorian College of the Arts. They will both now pursue solo projects after this tour wrapped up in mid-April.
Client Liaison will perform at Beer Deluxe Albury on Friday, March 1, from 8pm.
For tickets to the 18-plus gig visit online: tickets.avclive.com.au/outlet/event
