Beacon of modern living crafted with architectural brilliance

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This home is testament to modern elegance and architectural brilliance. Crafted by Peter Bowen Homes in 2022, this four-bedroom masterpiece stands as a beacon of contemporary living.
Each of the four bedrooms, complete with built in robes, exude a sense of serene privacy. The master suite, a true retreat, features a walk-in robe, ceiling fan, and an exquisite 'Hamilton' ensuite.
This personal oasis boasts a skylight, dual vanity, walk-in shower, and a freestanding bath, creating a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home.
The kitchen is a culinary dream with a 900mm electric oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and butler's pantry. Stone benchtops and a servery window to the alfresco area add a touch of sophistication.
High 9ft ceilings throughout the home enhance the sense of space and luxury. The full main bathroom with a separate toilet and a laundry integrated into the butler's pantry underscore the thoughtful design and functionality of this home.
The formal lounge, open meals/family room, and rumpus/kids retreat provide three versatile spaces for relaxation and entertainment.
The undercover alfresco area, complete with a built-in BBQ, is nestled in a landscaped and secure yard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.