Self-sufficient home with stunning views of lake Hume and bushland

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This idyllic secluded rural retreat offers a peaceful, tranquil and cost-effective lifestyle while leaving a reduced footprint on the environment.
Selling agent Silviya Saric said with upstairs balconies facing both the bushland and Lake Hume Weir, you'd be hard pressed to not fall in love with this gem.
"It is extremely private and serene but also a fantastic opportunity to live off the grid and yet be so close to the township of Tallangatta," she said.
The owners built the property in 2013, and the sale is a reluctant one due to personal circumstances and the wish to travel throughout Australia more in retirement.
This two story, steel framed house, presents strength and durability while providing all the comforts. It has its own water and electricity supply with lithium batteries to store solar power, and a rarely-needed back-up generator.
The internal walls are mainly tongue and groove wood and flooring is tiles and industrial linoleum on top of a concrete slab. The top story has a master bedroom and ensuite with dual walk-in wardrobes and a second loungeroom offering parents respite and magnificent views.
The lower level has two large bedrooms with built in wardrobes, an open area consisting of loungeroom, dining room, kitchen with a corner pantry as well as a walk through pantry.
It has a laundry, toilet and spacious bathroom with an oversized shower and a clawfoot bath. There are undercover verandahs on the north and south sides of the house.
All windows are double glazed with wind down shutters and sliding doors are zone toughened double glazed.
Power for the house is fully off-grid with battery back-up. This system is relatively new and large enough to be able to run three reverse cycle air-conditioners and all household appliances at the same time.
Heating is provided by a Norseman Forester wood heater as well as two reverse cycle split systems for heating and cooling, and the house is supplied by rainfall with 3x 5,000 gallon tanks.
Garden water is supplied by rainfall which is 6,000 gallons, supplied by run-off from the large shed - a five-bay construction with two bays enclosed with roller doors.
The house is situated on a setback ridgeline on top of the hill with mainly native timbers ideal for firewood and beekeeping.
