Three from five homes on offer sell under hammer at Albury online auctions

Five properties went up for auction on Wednesday morning with three selling under the hammer in a price range of $300,000 to $615,000.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro from Ray White opened the online auction on January 31 with a four-bedroom, brick Thurgoona house on Songlark Crescent.
A first bid of $585,000 was overtaken with a vendor's bid of $610,000. A counter offer of $615,000 sealed the deal and the 529 square metre property was sold.
The house has a formal lounge at the front, and an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area which connects to an outdoor courtyard.
Attention then focused on a more modest two-bedroom unit at Kemp Street, Lavington which attracted an opening bid of $230,000.
"You can simply make it your very own, renovate, redecorate, add your own touch," Mr Pattaro said. "It's a great first home, a perfect property for an investor because it rents in its current form for $295 per week."
The opening bid for the unit was overtaken by a vendor bid of $260,000 before the property was passed in.
Bidding was more spirited for a two-bedroom brick home at Webb Street, Lavington with what was described as a "chef's kitchen".
The first bid of $250,000, however, was described as "a nice try" with Mr Pattaro then telling the handful of online bidders: "We really need to see high twos, we need to start at high twos."
This sparked an offer of $280,000 with Mr Pattaro suggesting bids increase in increments of $10,000.
A counter bid of $290,000 was tendered, then $295,000 before the winning bid of $300,000.
The agent said the kitchen featured an electric oven, induction stove, dishwasher and impressive timber benchtops.
Plenty of covered entertaining area was a selling point for a two-bedroom townhouse at Wagga Road, Lavington.
"Outdoor space the key selling proposition today, I guess is the outdoor space and those undercover areas which are ideal for entertaining, and you've got the spacious internals as well," Mr Pattaro said
Bidding started at $320,000 which was met with a counter bid of $335,000.
When a bid of $345,000 was offered, Mr Pattaro declared the 166 square metre property was "now on the market" and it was sold under the hammer for that price.
Buyers shied away from a large property at Glenroy, a four-bedroom home sitting on a 749 square metre block on Sarson Road.
"There is a rental estimate of $625 per week for this location close to Norris Park, you've got Lavington Square not far away, and the Albury CBD being close makes for a short commute," Mr Pattaro said.
When he was met with silence, Mr Pattaro said: "Buyers, where you hesitate, we will not - so I'm going to kick off proceedings today on the vendor's offer at $635,000."
After no takers, the property was passed in for that amount.
A two-bedroom unit at Kiewa Place, which was to go to the same online auction on Wednesday, sold prior for $406,000.
