The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'My kidney infection was actually cancer': Narelle's fight against terminal prognosis

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:44am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga resident Narelle Lawrence, 44, thought she had a kidney infection - it turns out she had advanced ovarian cancer. Picture supplied
Wodonga resident Narelle Lawrence, 44, thought she had a kidney infection - it turns out she had advanced ovarian cancer. Picture supplied

Narelle Lawrence had all the signs of a kidney infection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.